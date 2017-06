BNP Paribas downgraded construction company IVRCL to hold from buy after the recent run-up in stock price and possible challenges the company faces on order flows, execution and balance sheet. The research house raised target price of IVRCL to 53 rupees form 42 rupees to reflect the potential improvement in balance sheet from the proposed asset sales. At 11:14 a.m, the stock was up 4 percent at 55.75 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)