Shares in JBF Industries Ltd jumped as much as 12.6 percent after the company said its unit has signed initial pact with the industry and commerce ministry of Bahrain to manufacture polyester film.. In May, the JBF group signed a memorandum of understanding with a Belgian company to set up a polyethylene terephthalate manufacturing facility there.. The move shows the company is focusing on diversifying its presence abroad, said a dealer. At 12.49 p.m., shares were at 97.95 rupees, up 8.11 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)