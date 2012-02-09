Shares in pipe maker Jindal Saw Ltd fell as much as 5.15 percent after the company posted a 71 percent fall in December-quarter net profit.. Quarterly results include 324.6 million rupees loss in foreign exchange, the company said in a statement. At 2.30 p.m, the stock was down 2.84 percent at 138.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)