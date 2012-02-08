Shares in JK Lakshmi Cement jumped as much as 9.1 percent to its 52-week high in early trades, a day after the cement and ready-mix concrete maker reported a more than 10-fold rise in December quarter earnings. The company board has approved a buyback of shares at a maximum price of 70 rupees a piece, a 12 percent premium to its closing price on Tuesday. At 10:42 a.m., shares were up 5.46 percent at 64.85 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)