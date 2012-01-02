JSW Steel shares jumped as much as 4.47 percent on optimism that iron ore will be more easily available to the company after India raised export duty on the steel-making raw material to 30 percent from 20 percent.. The country's highest court in August put an interim ban on iron ore mining in Bellary district of Karnataka, forcing the company to run its plants at lower capacity.. "Iron-ore producers will now prefer domestic customers rather then exporting, due to higher taxes," said Hiten Gala, senior manager advisory at brokerage Sharekhan. At 2.20 p.m., the company's shares were up 3.64 percent at 525.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)