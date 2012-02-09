Shares in JSW Steel rose as much as 2.65 percent in early trades after Citi upgraded the steelmaker to 'buy' from 'neutral' and sharply raised its target price to 920 rupees from 631 rupees. The brokerage expects ore availability to raise capacity utilisation, which coupled with lower raw material costs could improve profitability. At 10:18 a.m., the stock was up 1.92 percent at 772.95 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)