Shares in JSW Steel Ltd extended gains to rise as much as 3.9 percent after the company's crude steel production increased 39 percent on year in January, dealers said. The company's January crude steel production was 0.805 million tonnes, up 5 percent sequentially.. At 12:19 p.m, the stock was up 3.64 percent at 786.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)