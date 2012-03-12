JSW Steel Ltd rose as much as 4.25 percent after the company said it had entered into manufacturing of electrical steel and is considering production of cold rolled oriented graded steel in the future.

JSW Steel's entry into electrical steels would give it an edge in the domestic market in a highly import intensive segment, traders said. At 10:30 a.m the stock was up 1.99 percent at 762.55 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)