Citigroup has raised the target price of Jubilant Life Sciences to 330 rupees from 290 rupees and upped its earnings per share estimate for FY12-14 following a strong first half results "after a torrid phase FY09-11, things appear to be turning around". Citi said in a note that while the products business should drive growth, a pick-up in manufacturing services and restructuring of research services would aid profitability. "Valuations look attractive and we see limited downside," it said, with a 'buy' rating for the drugmaker. At 12.58 p.m Jubilant shares were at 172.10 rupees, down 2.6 percent in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)