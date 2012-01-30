Shares of turnkey power projects contractor Jyoti Structures were lower in early trade after the company on Friday posted a lower-than-expected sales growth in October-December. Its EBITDA margin compressed 130 basis points on year to 10.1 percent as sub-contracting expenses rose and higher interest burden impacted profitability, Angel Broking said in a note. At 9.48 a.m, the stock was down 5.5 percent at 47.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)