Shares in consulting and BPO services provider Kale Consultants rose to its maximum daily limit of 20 percent after the company announced a special interim dividend of 13.5 rupees per equity share to celebrate its 25 years, it said in a statement. The founder and the founder group holds 70.17 percent stake in the company while 29.83 percent of its shares are with the public, as per BSE share holding data. At 1.14 p.m the stock was up 20 percent at 136.60 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)