Shares of KEC International, an engineering and construction company, rose as much as 10.54 percent after the company said it received new orders worth 12.53 billion rupees, taking its total order book to 90 billion rupees. At 11.39 a.m, the company's shares were up 10.41 percent at 39.63 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)