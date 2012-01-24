Shares of software company KPIT Cummins Infosystems rose nearly 10 percent in opening trades on news that the company board has approved a 1-for-1 bonus share issue. The company also posted a 63 percent surge in December quarter consolidated net profit. At 9.32 a.m., shares were up 8.84 percent at 157.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)