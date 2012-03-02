Larsen and Toubro rose more than 3 percent after the engineering conglomerate said its unit had won new orders worth 13.06 billion rupees, two dealers said. Valued about $15.9 billion by market, the stock was up 3.17 percent at 1,318.35 rupees at 12:47 p.m. in a firm Mumbai market. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)