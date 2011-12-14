Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading close to their stress case valuations and are the best to own in the Indian infrastructure segment, Macquarie said in a note. "L&T is well placed in a tough operating environment due to its balance sheet strength. We expect it to gain market share," Macquarie said. The bank maintained its 'outperform' rating with a target price of 1,728 rupees on the stock and said margins for the company are unlikely to fall significantly from current levels and there was limited correlation between L&T's engineering and construction revenues and capital goods industrial production growth. At 2:51 p.m, shares of L&T were down 0.59 percent at 1,164 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)