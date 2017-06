Shares in Larsen and Toubro Ltd were trading higher after the company said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, or MHI, has signed a pact with its unit L&T Shipbuilding (LTSB) to provide a broad range of technology support for construction of commercial vessels.. MHI and LTSB will market vessels built by LTSB under exclusive technical collaboration with MHI, the Indian company said in press release. At 10.50 a.m., shares were at 1049.20 rupees, up 2.29 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)