Citi sees a high growth phase ahead for Lupin said the recent 11 percent decline in the last six weeks provides a good buying opportunity. Rising number of launches in the U.S., including niche products such as TramadolXR, Fortamet and Femcon Fe, continued growth in emerging markets and Japan, improving margins on the back of rising US sales and sourcing from India for the Japanese business were the key reasons Citi cited in a note for its view on the drugmaker. Citi has a 'buy' rating for Lupin with a target price of 565 rupees. "Lupin had 7 launches over Oct-Nov (higher than its usual run rate) and expects this trend to sustain," Citi added in a note. At 10.49 a.m shares in Lupin were at 434.60 rupees, up 1.27 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)