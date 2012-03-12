Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest utility vehicle maker, extended fall for the second day after the company said on Friday it will stop production of tractors for two days every week in March.

Goldman Sachs said it believed tractor sales growth for Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to moderate from here on, foresees near-term headwinds for the stock.

At 1:22 p.m. the stock was down 1.81 percent at 664.70 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)