Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Mahindra Satyam with an outperform rating and a target price of 85 rupees, citing attractive valuations and potential catalysts for re-rating. The research house said in a note stabilising client relationships, improving employee morale and easy levers for margin expansion make Mahindra Satyam better versus other midcap peers trading at similar valuations. "We expect a 20 (percent operational profit compounded annual growth rate) during FY12-14," it said. At 10:47 a.m, the stock was down 0.61 percent at 64.75 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)