Shares in Man Industries (India) Ltd Ltd jumped as much as 6.8 percent after the company said it has won export orders worth 5.15 billion rupees for supply of large diametre pipes for the oil and gas sector, dealers said. The company in a press release said its order book stands at about 15 billion. At 10.53 a.m, shares were at 115.05 rupees, up 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)