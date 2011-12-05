BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares in Man Industries (India) Ltd Ltd jumped as much as 6.8 percent after the company said it has won export orders worth 5.15 billion rupees for supply of large diametre pipes for the oil and gas sector, dealers said. The company in a press release said its order book stands at about 15 billion. At 10.53 a.m, shares were at 115.05 rupees, up 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.