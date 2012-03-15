US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in steel pipemaker Man Industries surged 3.7 percent, a day after the company said Japan's Kobe Steel will pay about $6 million for a 3.25 percent stake in the company at 165 rupees per share .
That marked a hefty 40 percent premium to Man's closing price on Wednesday, sparking the biggest trading volumes for the Indian company since June 2011. The price offered by Kobe would also mark a level that Man shares have not seen since July 2007.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.