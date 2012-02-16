Shares in consumer products maker Marico Ltd were trading higher a day after the company said it had acquired the personal care business of Paras Pharmaceuticals from UK's Reckitt Benckiser. Marico said it expected revenue of 1.5 billion rupees ($30.4 million)from the acquisition in the current fiscal year that ends March 31. The acquisition will lessen Marico's dependence on edible oils and hair oils by contributing 4 percent of its sales, brokerage Edelweiss Capital said in a note. At 9.34 a.m., shares were up 4.24 percent at 172 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)