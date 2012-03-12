March 12 Indian shares are headed for a busy and volatile week, with the RBI's policy meeting on Thursday to be followed by the unveiling of the budget on Friday.

Complicating matters, stronger-than-expected industrial output data on Monday means the RBI could put any planned rate cuts on hold, as the notoriously volatile figures give a mixed picture of the Indian economy.

Traders hence expect volatile trading, with a range of 5,200-5,500 for the 50-share Nifty this week, traders said.

"The market slipped as the IIP data clearly reflected that core sectors are not doing well. This is a data-heavy week and this kind of volatility is expected," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Capital. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)