CLSA has cut target price of Maruti Suzuki to 890 rupees from 1,040 rupees and has maintained "underperform" rating as it expects the company's margins to remain under pressure given the weak outlook for the rupee and limited pricing power. CLSA has cut car industry growth forecast for FY13 to 10 percent from 16 percent due to slowing economy. The high sensitivity of earnings to yen/rupee, combined with Maruti's fluid hedging policy, has significantly reduced earnings visibility, the brokerage added. At 10.29 a.m, shares in Maruti were at 999.95 rupees, up 0.77 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)