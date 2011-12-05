BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CLSA has cut target price of Maruti Suzuki to 890 rupees from 1,040 rupees and has maintained "underperform" rating as it expects the company's margins to remain under pressure given the weak outlook for the rupee and limited pricing power. CLSA has cut car industry growth forecast for FY13 to 10 percent from 16 percent due to slowing economy. The high sensitivity of earnings to yen/rupee, combined with Maruti's fluid hedging policy, has significantly reduced earnings visibility, the brokerage added. At 10.29 a.m, shares in Maruti were at 999.95 rupees, up 0.77 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.