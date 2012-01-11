Kotak Securities upgraded Maruti Suzuki to 'buy' from 'add' while cutting the target price to 1,225 rupees from 1,240 due to a 10 percent correction in stock price over the past three months. "We expect Maruti to regain most of its lost market share in FY2013, driven by an increase in diesel-engine capacity, launch of new models (Ertiga and mini-Dzire)," Kotak said in a note. The brokerage sees no significant incremental competition for Maruti in the small car segment in FY2013, which it believes will be a key driver of the stock price. At 9.26 a.m., Maruti Suzuki shares were down 0.39 percent at 982.15 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)