Macquarie has upgraded Maruti Suzuki to 'outperform' from 'underperform' and has raised target price to 1,215 rupees from 1,000 rupees. "We believe the worst is behind for Maruti Suzuki and we expect a gradual improvement in sales growth and profitability in 2012," Macquarie said in a note. Maruti trades at 11 times FY13 earnings, which is 25 percent lower than its historical average and Macquarie sees Maruti's earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent between FY11-15 estimated. "As volume growth returns in FY13E, we would expect Maruti to trade at early cycle multiple of 13.5 times," Macquarie added. At 9.52 a.m., shares were up 1.34 percent at 990.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)