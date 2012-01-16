BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Macquarie has upgraded Maruti Suzuki to 'outperform' from 'underperform' and has raised target price to 1,215 rupees from 1,000 rupees. "We believe the worst is behind for Maruti Suzuki and we expect a gradual improvement in sales growth and profitability in 2012," Macquarie said in a note. Maruti trades at 11 times FY13 earnings, which is 25 percent lower than its historical average and Macquarie sees Maruti's earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent between FY11-15 estimated. "As volume growth returns in FY13E, we would expect Maruti to trade at early cycle multiple of 13.5 times," Macquarie added. At 9.52 a.m., shares were up 1.34 percent at 990.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------