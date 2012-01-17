Shares in India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki were trading sharply higher after the company raised prices of all its models and on report that the company is hedging currency exposure for its key vendors, analysts said. "Maruti hedges its own imports. But on the vendor side, it is being more proactive and by doing this, the company is helping the vendors from currency volatility," said Deepak Jain, an auto analyst with brokerage Sharekhan. At 12.34 p.m., the stock was up 7.28 percent at 1077.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)