BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Shares in India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki were trading sharply higher after the company raised prices of all its models and on report that the company is hedging currency exposure for its key vendors, analysts said. "Maruti hedges its own imports. But on the vendor side, it is being more proactive and by doing this, the company is helping the vendors from currency volatility," said Deepak Jain, an auto analyst with brokerage Sharekhan. At 12.34 p.m., the stock was up 7.28 percent at 1077.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.