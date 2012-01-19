Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose on cheap valuations and news it will buy more diesel engines from Fiat, two dealers said. Italian carmaker Fiat said it will supply 100,000 more small diesel engines to Suzuki Motor Corp's Indian unit, in addition to those already licensed, amid strong demand in the Indian car market.. Maruti trades at 13.2 times of expected FY13 earnings as per Thomson Reuters data, which two analysts say is at a discount to historical multiples. At 9:30 a.m, shares of Maruti were up 2.27 percent at 1,126 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)