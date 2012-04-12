Shares in India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki rose 2.9 percent on hopes for improved sales from its newly-launched vehicle Ertiga, which analysts said was priced low enough to make it competitive in the utility vehicle segment.

Maruti launched Ertiga at 589,000 rupees, well below market expectations for a base price of 700,000 rupees, with Deepak Jain, an analyst at brokerage Sharekhan predicting the auto maker could achieve sales of around 3,000 units. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)