Maruti Suzuki has plastered India with its "Live life
with LUV (Life Utility Vehicle)" adverts as it promotes its new
Ertiga model, and stock investors appear to have responded in
kind.
As of Thursday's close, Maruti stocks had surged 9.3 percent
since the launch of the model on April 12, versus a 2 percent
gain in the broader Nifty index, after analysts cited
the competitive pricing for the model.
Shares in India's biggest car maker Maruti Suzuki added 1.1
percent on Friday, extending the rally after executives have
been making media appearances citing the auto maker has received
over 10,000 bookings in the first five days of sales.
"Even as the product has lower engine power, Ertiga initial
response is better than expectations as it carries a competitive
pricing and higher mileage tag with it," said Deepak Jain, a
sector analyst at brokerage Sharekhan.
"Large proportion of Ertiga sales is expected to be for the
diesel variants," Jain said.
