Goldman Sachs has downgraded Maruti Suzuki to 'Sell' from 'Neutral' and cut target price to 922 rupees from 1,042 rupees on back of 32 percent increase in stock price year-to-date and lower-than-expected sales volume and margin performance in fiscal third quarter. Competition and technology costs, yen exposure, cyclical weak near-term demand and recent labor issues are some other issue for Maruti, Goldman Sachs said in a note. It has added Maruti to its Conviction List-Sell. At 11.36 a.m., the stock was up 0.56 percent at 1,311 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)