Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki extended gains to rise as much as much as 3.12 percent, on improving vehicle sales. India's top car maker's February vehicle sales rose 6.5 percent. At 10:58 a.m. the stock was up 3.09 percent in a weak Mumbai market which was down 1.12 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)