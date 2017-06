* Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki rise 2.4 percent after the company raised prices for its Swift Dzire prices on May 1 by 8,000 to 12,000 rupees, or the equivalent of 2-2.5 percent. * Company spokeswoman confirms new pricing. * Sales of the subcompact vehicle are running at an average of 15,000 units per month, analysts said. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com)