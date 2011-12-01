Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were off highs after the company said its November car sales fell 18.5 percent on year.. In early trades, the stock had risen 3.68 percent to hit 1008 rupees. On-month sales growth was 65 percent. Total unit sales took a hit because of a 27 percent decline in the sales of the entry level segment, JP Morgan said in a note. Exports declined 11 percent on year due to slack global markets, it said. At 1.31 a.m., shares were at 977.50 rupees, up 0.59 percent, in a Mumbai market that was up 2.83 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)