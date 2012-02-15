Shares in healthcare and life insurance company Max India rose over 6 percent in early trades after the Economic Times reported that New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in its life insurance joint venture with the company and one-third of the sale proceeds would be paid to Max India, dealers said. At 10.00 a.m., the stock was up 4.36 percent at 185.35 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)