Goldman Sachs has upgraded healthcare and life insurance company Max India to 'buy' from 'neutral and retained the target price of 200 rupees for the stock, implying an upside of 23 percent on the stock. For the three quarters to December, Max New York Life (MNYL) has improved its market share, reduced costs by cutting branches, agents and employees, Goldman Sachs said in a note. MNYL's plans to slash costs to 18 percent from 20.5 percent achieved in the first three quarters of FY12, and to 25 percent in FY11 from 31 percent in FY10, this should help margins improve, Goldman Sachs said. At 12:03 a.m shares were up 4.07 percent at 168.80 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)