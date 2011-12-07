BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
Shares in McNally Bharat Engineering jumped as much as 7.36 percent after the company said it got two orders worth 1.44 billion rupees, dealers said.. At 12.58 p.m., shares were at 101.95 rupees, up 2.82 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: