HSBC has downgraded MindTree Ltd, post-earning to 'neutral' form 'overweight', maintaining target price of 470 rupees. MindTree reported in-line results with third quarter revenues of $104 million, up 2.3 percent q-o-q, but the stock's recent strong run-up leaves limited potential return, HSBC said in a note. The company's business momentum is on track, but not accelerating and therefore does not see a valuation re-rating, HSBC said. At 11.35 a.m., the stock was up 0.17 percent at 449.15 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)