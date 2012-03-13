India's 50-share index Nifty rose above 5,400 in opening trade, ignoring expectations of a slight pick-up in inflation in Feb, tracking gains in Nikkei, dealers said.

"Today's inflation data is not at all important compared to the budget and it is quite possible that RBI would cut rates only after budget," said S. Naren, Chief Investment Officer -Equity, ICICI Prudential AMC, who manages $4 billion in Indian equities.

India's headline inflation likely picked up slightly in February from January's 26-month low as higher global oil prices fed into the country's import costs, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)