BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
India's 30-share SENSEX index rose 1.1 percent after earlier hitting its highest since 29 February as rising optimism about the U.S. economy filters down to an improved outlook for earnings in India Inc.
Specifically, traders are more hopeful about the advance taxes that domestic companies are due to file by March 15, and which some believe could hint at improved corporate earnings.
But trading will remain volatile, with the RBI meeting and government budget looming large at the end of the week.
The gains in Sensex were led by Reliance Industries , Infosys, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation .
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
