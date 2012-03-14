MUMBAI, March 14 Flows into Indian
equities remain positive, even ahead of a critical week
featuring inflation later in the day, which will be followed by
the RBI policy meeting on Thursday and the federal budget on
Friday.
That, combined with technicals indicating further gains
ahead, is raising hopes that equities can sustain the rally seen
so far this year, which has seen the SENSEX and the
Nifty outperform the broader Asia-ex Japan MSCI index.
Much will depend on what takes place in the next few days,
but so far, net inflows into Indian equities in March have
reached 33.5 billion rupees as of Monday, according to SEBI
data.
About halfway into the month, that is slower than the 252
billion rupees seen in February or the 132 billion rupees in
January.
"Flows, reduction in implied volatility and option
concentration indicate that Nifty can go till 5,600 ahead of the
budget," said Monal Desai, Vice President of derivatives at
Prabhudas Lilladher.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)