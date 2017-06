Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd were down over 7 percent after the company reported below-expected Sept quarter net profit of 7.37 billion rupees. "M&M declared adjusted profit below our estimates on higher raw material costs. There was a forex loss of 320 million rupees in the quarter on revaluation of ECBs. Adjusted for this, EBITDA margin came in at 12.2 percent lower than our and consensus expectations of 13.8 percent and 13.6 percent respectively," Nomura said in a post-earnings note. At 3.24 p.m, the stock was at 795.5 rupees, down 5.46 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)