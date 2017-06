CLSA has cut Mahindra & Mahindra's target price to 865 rupees from 950 rupees, while maintaining a 'buy' rating. "Stand-alone margins are unlikely to improve given rising share of lower-margin new products and higher share of MVML (Mahindra Vehical Manufacturers Ltd) in sales," the brokerage said in a note. Visibility on tractor growth is weaker but it sees a moderation of growth rather than a sharp slowdown. CLSA cut FY12-13 EPS by 5-7 percent, factoring in lower tractor and higher utility vehicle growth. At 11.02 a.m shares were at 696.10 rupees, down 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)