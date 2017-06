Nomura sees Mahindra & Maindra posting a 26.4 percent on-year growth in November sales numbers. "Retail demand remains strong for rural-focused sectors like two-wheelers, tractors and UVs for M&M," the brokerage house said in a research note. It expects higher XUV500 volumes to lead to strong growth in the company's utility vehicles segment. It sees the company's tractor sales posting a growth of 11 percent on year. At 12.41 p.m, the stock was at 725.05 rupees, up 1.62 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)