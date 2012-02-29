Shares of state-run MMTC, Hindustan Copper and Dredging Corp of India rose on the tailwind from the federal government's approval to sell 5 percent equity in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp through a share auction, dealers said. The firms were potential capital-raising candidates and at 10:33 a.m the stocks were up 4-8 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)