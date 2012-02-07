Shares in state-run MOIL Ltd, which produces more than half the manganese ore used in India, were trading lower after quarterly net profit fell 18.4 percent on year, more than market expectations. EBITDA margins dipped 293 basis points on-year to 45.7 percent on account of slump in manganese ore prices; also tax rate was higher at 33.2 percent, compared to 30.5 percent in the year ago quarter, Angel Broking said in a note. At 10.34 a.m., the stock was down 2.5 percent at 270 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)