Morgan Stanley has cut target price of MphasiS Ltd to 285 rupees from 415 rupees and maintained underweight rating mainly due to declining earnings growth. "MphasiS' earnings have declined QoQ for the last four quarters now. We believe muted revenue growth, lower operating margins, and higher effective tax rates could lead to further erosion in earnings in F2012 after a steep decline in F2011," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Despite strong growth in non-enterprise services business, revenue growth in HP channel (62 percent of revenues) could remain elusive," the investment banker said, indicating it sees a further earnings decline of 9 percent in FY12. Key concerns are lower volumes, any further pricing renegotiations with HP and the rupee's depreciation offsetting margin benefits. At 9.30 a.m shares were at 321.90 rupees up 2.32 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)