Shares in software and back-office services provider Mphasis underperformed the benchmark index in opening trades after the company on Wednesday posted a 25 percent drop in its FY11 net profit, dealers said. "Disappointment was led by sustained revenue weakness from the HP channel even as rupee depreciation and aggressive cost rationalisation aided margins," Kotak securities said in a note. At 9.31 a.m shares were at 322.60 rupees, down 0.68 percent in a strong Mumbai market which was up 3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)