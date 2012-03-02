(Corrects net profit to 1.85 billion rupees from 184.8 million rupees) Shares in Indian mid-sized outsourcing company MphasiS were lower, a day after the company's January-quarter earnings missed market expectations. The company after market hours on Thursday reported a net profit of 1.85 billion rupees. The company posted "a weak Jan 2012 quarter with revenue, EBITDA and net income missing market our estimates by 3-10 percent," brokerage Kotak Securities said in a note. At 12:58 p.m, the stock was down 7.4 percent at 401.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)