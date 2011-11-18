Shares in Adani group company Mundra Port rose 3.7 percent on expectations that bulk cargo and containers handled by it to become group's key growth drivers over the next two years, an institutional sales person with a local brokerage said. In May, Mundra Port agreed to buy Abbot Point Coal Terminal (with handling capacity of 50MMT) in Australia for $2 billion in an all-cash deal to tap into growing coal traffic in overseas market, which in analyst view was a good deal for Mundra port [ID: nL3E7G302H]. "Mundra Port handled 16.9 million tonnes of cargo in Q2 FY12 and management expects the port to handle 80 million tonnes in FY12 and 100 mn tonnes in FY13. In line with the strong growth in its cargo volumes, Mundra Port's revenue and net profit is expected to grow 39.1 percent and 16.6 percent respectively in FY12," First Global said in a note. At 1.29 p.m., the stock was at 136.70 rupees, up 3.29 percent, bucking the trend in a weak Mumbai market, which was down 1 percent.